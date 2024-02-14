Kurtley Beale, a veteran of rugby union and the Wallabies, has revealed that he is open to a potential code switch to the NRL.

Sidelined for over a year, the Wallaby hasn't played any version of football since he was charged with rape and sexual touching without consent last January - a charge he was found not guilty on all counts last week.

After playing over 90 Tests for the Wallabies since 2009 and over 100 Super Rugby matches, the utility back revealed that he would be open to switching from the 15-man code to rugby league.

“It's a possibility,” Beale told 9News.

“I've always been a big admirer of league. Growing up in Mt Druitt, Sydney west, but also there's been an admiration throughout my career.

“Always watching league over the weekends and taking little bits from different players to add to my game.

“There is interest there, for both codes.”

Whilst Beale is open to a potential switch to rugby league, it is unlikely that a team will offer the 35-year-old a contract due to his age.

Away from a move to the NRL, it is understood that Beale is willing to play overseas in either rugby league or rugby union but his main focus at the moment is on his family.

“There's certainly mistakes that I'm not proud of. They are huge work-ons for me, to be a better person going forward,” he added.

“I'm not a perfect person but I'll be doing everything I can to take the right steps ahead with the relationships I have in my life.”