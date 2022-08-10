Adam Doueihi has revealed how close he was to a mid-season loan to the Melbourne Storm, becoming the fourth Wests Tigers star to announce that the Storm were chasing them for a two-month cameo.

Doueihi's Tigers team mate David Nofoaluma has joined the Victorian club for the remainder of the 2022 season, set to finally break his finals duck in the process, however that vacant roster spot could've belonged to Adam Doueihi.

The former Rabbitohs' five-eighth has joined Nofoaluma, Ken Maumalo and Daine Laurie as stars approached by Craig Bellamy's side as they deal with a growing list of injuries, but the difference between Maumalo and Laurie, and Doueihi?

Adam wanted to go.

The Lebanon international had hopes of joining the Storm for the rest of this season, allowing Cam Munster to switch to fullback, however the Wests Tigers dashed those dreams immediately.

The opportunity to play alongside superstars like Munster and Harry Grant swayed Doueihi into hoping he could join the club for a nine-week stint and learn off not just the stars in the squad, but the club itself and the standards they set, was extremely tempting for the half.

“I first found at about it through the media and didn’t look too much into it, I left it with my manager and the club’s hiercharchy,” Doueihi said on NRL 360.