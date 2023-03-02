While the NRL are listening to fans and attempting to push back the player market deadline forward eight months, Isaah Yeo isn't a fan of the idea.

The current deadline allows players to sign with a rival club 16 months before they play a Round 1 match for their new team, however with six players already signing with rival clubs in 2024, the NRL are trying to alter it.

While the RLPA believes the players need that timeframe to make these big decisions, the NRL are attempting to drag the date forward eight months, from November 1st to June 30th, meaning players would put pen to paper four months before pre-season.

Penrith captain and RLPA delegate Isaah Yeo isn't a fan of the move, and believes last year's grand final was a prime example of players committing elsewhere in the pre-season, but still turning up in big games.

Six players between Parramatta and Penrith went into the decider knowing they'd be pulling on a different jersey in their next NRL appearance, with the Panthers losing Viliame Kikau and Apisai Koroisau, while Isaiah Papalii, Oregon Kaufusi, Marata Niukore and Reed Mahoney all departed the Eels.

"Kiks and Api both went and had career years and won the grand final," Yeo told AAP.

"Parra had blokes signing elsewhere and that was their big driving factor last year to make sure they had success.

"If anything, it is only going to motivate players more to go out on a high." Penrith have already lost Spencer Leniu and Stephen Crichton for 2024 while Brisbane will be without Thomas Flegler, Herbie Farnworth and Keenan Palasia next year. There are fears amongst players that the eight month delayed deadline can drastically lower a players value if they suffered a serious injury in that timeframe. "Cameron McInnes (in 2021), if he doesn't sign with the Sharks before he does his knee in the off-season, all of a sudden he is cruelled," Yeo said. "It costs him a-couple-of-hundred-thousand plus long-term security as well. That's one example out of a number. And it's a big one. "I know some fans might not like it. But players are worried about their security long term. "It's a no-brainer... There is no need to change." The NRL and RLPA are expected to hammer out the details in the coming weeks as the CBA heads into finalisation, with a handful of big ticket items left on the agenda.