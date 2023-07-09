Dylan Walker.

Not the name you might have been expecting when clicking on an article titled "The perfect Origin player hiding in plain sight", but the New Zealand Warriors bench utility would fix one of the biggest issues that have been plaguing the Blues throughout the 2023 series and throughout the Brad Fittler reign.

After a few seasons at the Manly Sea Eagles, Dylan Walker's career was in somewhat of a holding pattern under coach Trent Barrett. Moved around the backline, plying his trade in the halves, centres and at times, fullback, Walker was struggling to recapture the form that he produced at the South Sydney Rabbitohs which led to him debuting for the Blues during his first season on the Northern Beaches in 2016.

Under Des Hasler, Dylan Walker's role changed drastically for the Sea Eagles as he was used as a bench utility, but it wasn't your traditional "number 14" role as he would come on through the middle of the park, almost playing as a lock forward that could cover a number of positions through the backline if required.

Walker perfected this role in the team, often coming on and changing the momentum of the game with his sharpness around the ruck against bigger opposition forwards who were tiring.

While Dylan Walker isn't one of the best players in the competition, which is normally the criteria to be selected for State of Origin, you could argue that he is the best bench utility in the NRL.

Brad Fittler has been historically poor with his use of the interchange bench, with the likes of Siosifa Talakai and Nicho Hynes being a waste of a selection at the utility spot, and other forwards - namely Stefano Utoikamanu in this year's series - used horrendously with limited minutes or chance to make an impact.

Since joining the Warriors at the start of this season, Walker's form hasn't fallen away and, in fact, he has become one of the main reasons why the Warriors are overachieving so far this season.

If Dylan Walker was selected for the Blues, He would be able to play his usual role, coming on through the middle of the park as that extra ball playing forward, but he could also cover nearly every position from 1-7, and ironically won a competition with the Rabbitohs in 2014 playing in the centres where New South Wales have had injuries during the first two games of the series.

Clinton Gutherson has been selected for that position for Origin 3, and you can see the same old dramas happening for the Blues. How does Gutherson impact the game unless there is an injury in the centres or at fullback?

Dylan Walker is your perfect Origin bench utility.