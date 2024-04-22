It has long been an issue for the New Zealand Warriors, but in Andrew Webster's first season at the helm, it appeared the dreaded inconsistency bug had been flicked by the wayside.

But if the first weeks of 2024 are anything to go by for the Auckland-based club, it's back.

And back with a vengeance.

As it stands after Round 7, the Warriors (who are yet to have a bye this season), sit just outside the top eight, with three wins, three losses and a draw.

The last two weeks on the consistency front though have been somewhat alarming.

That comes after Andrew Webster's side, at home no less, missed the jump against the Manly Sea Eagles and found themselves down 16-0 before being forced to claw their way back to a golden point draw.

Go Media Stadium NZW 22 FT 22 MAN MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

The very next week in Wollongong, they had a fast start against the Dragons, taking an early lead and dominating all of the field possession and territory during the opening exchanges before letting in 30 unanswered poins, eventually falling 30 points to 12.

The last fortnight have been exceptionally disappointing for a Warriors' side who seem to be unable to string two halves, let alone two games, of rugby league together.

Webster's side were always a tough one to tip for 2024, although their fans and most neutrals were expecting plenty more than what has been delivered over the last couple of weeks which in itself followed a mixed start to the season, featuring a loss at home to the Cronulla Sharks, and tight home wins against the Canberra Raiders and Newcastle Knights, as well as an away loss to the Melbourne Storm in a thriller, and a heavy win on the road over the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

The Warriors now have a golden opportunity to turn things around though, with the club to host the Gold Coast Titans on Anzac Day in Round 8.

Beyond that, they travel to play the battling Newcastle Knights and Sydney Roosters, before clashing with the Penrith Panthers during magic round.