Wigan Warriors centre Oliver Gildart has reportedly agreed to a move to Wests Tigers, joining fellow English Super League star Jackson Hastings at Concord.

As reported by Nine News, Gildart is understood to have informed his teammates of his decision to depart the UK in favour of a long-desired move to the NRL.

The 24-year-old has been closely monitored by the Tigers in recent months and is now set to defect to Wests on a two-year deal starting from 2022.

Gildart, a two-time Super League champion and the 2017 Young Player of the Year, joins Hastings in another impressive international coup for Tigers – who are aiming to bolster their playmaking stocks.

The former Workington and Salford loanee has played three tests for England at the international level and made his debut for Great Britain in 2019.

Hastings will also join Wests for the start of next season after an impressive spell back home in England since departing the NRL in 2018.

The 25-year-old played a total of 47 games between stints with the Roosters and Sea Eagles before moving to Salford where he won the Man of Steel award.