Irish international and Leeds Rhinos forward James Bentley could make his way to Australia after reportedly attracting the interest of several NRL clubs.

Mainly known to Australian audiences as the individual that was involved in an off-field fight with Victor Radley during the Rugby League World Cup, Bentley is renowned for being a hard running forward.

Off-contract at the end of the season in the Super League, Wide World of Sports has indicated that multiple NRL clubs are interested in his services. If he arrives in Australia, it will mark his first stint in the NRL after eight seasons in the English competition.

The 25-year-old plays a similar style to Radley as he is an aggressive and hot-tempered forward on the field. His versatility will also be crucial to NRL teams as he can play anywhere in the forward, including the dummy-half position.

While it is unknown which NRL clubs may be interested, Bentley has previously played for the Bradford Bulls, St Helens RLFC, and Leeds Rhinos- as well as loan stints with the Sheffield Eagles and Leigh Centurions in back-to-back seasons.

He has also played eight games for the Ireland national team, which included being part of the national squad in last year's Rugby League World Cup.

