An off-field incident, coupled with concussion, is the reason behind David Nofoaluma not being selected in Michael Maguire's staring lineup of late.

As reported by News Corp, there is more to the winger's absence from the team in recent weeks than just injury.

The off-field incident is alleged to be behind his being overlooked recently, With Nofoaluma the subject of an internal disciplinary sanction as a result of the incident.

The nature of said incident has not been revealed, however, it was understood to have been frowned upon by teammates, particularly the senior leaders.

While described as just a "minor slip in standards", it was enough to see the winger sanctioned.

It's the second off-field incident for Nofoaluma, who was stood down from the club's leadership group last year after turning up to training under the weather following the wedding of chairman Lee Hagipantelis' daughter.

It has been a rough year for the Wests flyer, as he continues to be troubled by headaches according to those at the club. His importance to the team is clear from his reported salary of $525,000 per season, which is understood to make him among the highest-earning wingers in the game.

However, there may be some light at the end of the tunnel for Nofoaluma and Wests, with the 28-year-old named on an extended bench to take on the Rabbitohs at Accor Stadium on Saturday.

Having not played since the Tigers' Round 8 clash against the Dragons, Nofoaluma was spotted leaving last week's clash against the Bulldogs at half-time as he dealt with the effects of his ongoing headaches.

With five tries from his eight appearances so far this season, Nofoaluma would be a welcome addition back into the lineup for the Tigers. It's been a tough season for the Tigers, once again languishing near the bottom of the ladder, the return of their flying winger could be just the boost they need.