Newcastle Knights star Kalyn Ponga has teamed up with the AFL's Bailey Smith to make a difference in men's mental health.

The footy duo are helping to launch a new men's hygiene brand - Stuff That Matters - with a new men's everyday essentials line of products including deodorants, body sprays and skincare.

The brand have also partnered with mental health charity Man Cave, which helps fund men's mental health programs, with each purchase of a Stuff That Matters product contributing to the organisation.

Ponga said men's mental health often gets sidelined, and is an important issue that needs more awareness.

"Teaming up with Stuff That Matters, alongside Bailey, feels truly special. Mental health often gets sidelined, especially among guys, so being part of the impact they're having on young men is inspiring," Ponga said of the product's launch.

Ponga has previously been vocal about men's mental health issues, appearing on podcasts and speaking publically on the matter.

The champion Knights fullback has had to wrestle his own demons throughout recent seasons, which have been plagued by injuries and concussions.

A State of Origin level star at his best for the Queensland Maroons, Ponga at one point travelled to the USA to seek specialist guidance on his concussion issues, in a bid to stop his career from being prematurely cut short.

With a fantastic finish to his 2023 season, the Knights fullback sensationally chased down Warriors stalwart Shaun Johnson to capture his first Dally M Medal.

“These guys are the real deal. As elite athletes, they challenge outdated hyper-masculine stereotypes that have restrained men for too long," Stuff That Matters founder Hunter Johnson said.

“Instead, they boldly express themselves and prioritise their mental well-being and self-care - what Stuff That Matters is all about. Their example is crucial for the next generation, particularly amid the ongoing crisis of male suicide and gender-based violence."

Smith, who plays for the Western Bulldogs in the AFL, has had to face his own demons and injury battles, and has had no issue speaking about his own mental health battles over the years, opening up on the complexities of his own journey.

Australian-owned Stuff That Matters is available from Woolworths and aims to disrupt a market dominated by foreign owned household names.

Olympic legend Ian Thorpe headlines a list of shareholders in the brand which also includes AFL legend Jarryd Roughead, Square Peg Founder Paul Bassat, and Four Pillars Gin Founder Stu Gregor.

