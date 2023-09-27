Kalyn Ponga has edged out Shaun Johnson by a single vote to take out the 2023 Dally M Medal.

Johnson was the widely backed favourite heading into the evening, but a strong finish to the year for the Knights' fullback saw him win the award.

With just two rounds to go in the count, it was Shaun Johnson clinging to a narrow two-vote lead over Kalyn Ponga.

Given neither player took part in the final round as they rested ahead of the finals however, it all came down to Round 26 where both the Newcastle Knights and New Zealand Warriors recorded victories.

Johnson only managed three votes however, while Kalyn Ponga picked up the full six votes to take home the Dally M Medal for 2023.

In his 20 games after starting the year injured, Ponga scored 6 tries, added 21 try assists and 96 tackle breaks, and ran for an average of 145 metres per game.

Part of what was an incredible finish to the year for the Knights on their run to the finals, Ponga was often the standout.

Here are all the votes as they happened on the night.

Round 13

Cody Walker - 2 votes

Round 14

Nicho Hynes - 1 vote

Shaun Johnson - 4 votes

Ben Hunt - 4 votes

Reece Walsh - 5 votes

Cody Walker - 6 votes

Round 15

Reece Walsh - 1 vote

Payne Haas - 2 votes

Harry Grant - 3 votes

Isaah Yeo - 5 votes

Dylan Edwards - 5 votes

Shaun Johnson - 6 votes

Ben Hunt - 6 votes

Round 16

Nicho Hynes - 3 votes

Dylan Edwards - 3 votes

Round 17

Scott Drinkwater - 6 votes (ineligible)

Reece Walsh - 1 vote (ineligible)

Mitch Moses - 5 votes

Shaun Johnson - 1 vote

Dylan Edwards - 3 votes

Round 18

Harry Grant - 1 vote

Cody Walker - 2 votes

Dylan Edwards - 2 votes

Isaah Yeo - 3 votes

Scott Drinkwater - 4 votes

Nicho Hynes - 4 votes

Payne Haas - 5 votes

Round 19

Shaun Johnson - 2 votes

Nicho Hynes - 4 votes

Round 20

Dylan Edwards - 2 votes

Mitchell Moses - 3 votes

Clint Gutherson - 5 votes

Scott Drinkwater - 5 votes

Harry Grant - 6 votes

Shaun Johnson - 6 votes

Round 21

Ben Hunt - 1 vote

Clint Gutherson - 1 vote

Mitchell Moses - 2 votes

Adam Reynolds - 4 votes

Reece Walsh - 4 votes

Scott Drinkwater - 6 votes

Shaun Johnson - 6 votes

Round 22

Daly Cherry-Evans - 5 votes

Nathan Cleary - 6 votes

Kalyn Ponga - 6 votes

Harry Grant - 6 votes

Round 23

Reece Walsh - 1 vote

Payne Haas - 3 votes

Isaah Yeo - 5 votes

Nathan Cleary - 5 votes

Nicho Hynes - 5 votes

Kalyn Ponga - 6 votes

Shaun Johnson - 4 votes

Round 24

Isaah Yeo - 1 vote

Dylan Edwards - 2 votes

Daly Cherry-Evans - 3 votes

Payne Haas - 5 votes

Nicho Hynes - 3 votes

Kalyn Ponga - 3 votes

Harry Grant - 5 votes

Shaun Johnson - 1 vote

Round 25

Nathan Cleary - 2 votes

Isaah Yeo - 3 votes

Addin Fonua-Blake - 6 votes

Nicho Hynes - 3 votes

Kalyn Ponga - 4 votes

Shaun Johnson - 0 votes

Round 26

Nathan Cleary - 1 vote

Addin Fonua-Blake - 2 votes

Daly Cherry-Evans - 6 votes

Scott Drinkwater - 6 votes

Harry Grant - 1 vote

Shaun Johnson - 3 votes

Kalyn Ponga - 6 votes

Round 27

Not announced.