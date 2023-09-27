Kalyn Ponga has edged out Shaun Johnson by a single vote to take out the 2023 Dally M Medal.
Johnson was the widely backed favourite heading into the evening, but a strong finish to the year for the Knights' fullback saw him win the award.
RELATED: Full list of awards
With just two rounds to go in the count, it was Shaun Johnson clinging to a narrow two-vote lead over Kalyn Ponga.
Given neither player took part in the final round as they rested ahead of the finals however, it all came down to Round 26 where both the Newcastle Knights and New Zealand Warriors recorded victories.
Johnson only managed three votes however, while Kalyn Ponga picked up the full six votes to take home the Dally M Medal for 2023.
In his 20 games after starting the year injured, Ponga scored 6 tries, added 21 try assists and 96 tackle breaks, and ran for an average of 145 metres per game.
Part of what was an incredible finish to the year for the Knights on their run to the finals, Ponga was often the standout.
Here are all the votes as they happened on the night.
Round 13
Cody Walker - 2 votes
Round 14
Nicho Hynes - 1 vote
Shaun Johnson - 4 votes
Ben Hunt - 4 votes
Reece Walsh - 5 votes
Cody Walker - 6 votes
Round 15
Reece Walsh - 1 vote
Payne Haas - 2 votes
Harry Grant - 3 votes
Isaah Yeo - 5 votes
Dylan Edwards - 5 votes
Shaun Johnson - 6 votes
Ben Hunt - 6 votes
Round 16
Nicho Hynes - 3 votes
Dylan Edwards - 3 votes
Round 17
Scott Drinkwater - 6 votes (ineligible)
Reece Walsh - 1 vote (ineligible)
Mitch Moses - 5 votes
Shaun Johnson - 1 vote
Dylan Edwards - 3 votes
Round 18
Harry Grant - 1 vote
Cody Walker - 2 votes
Dylan Edwards - 2 votes
Isaah Yeo - 3 votes
Scott Drinkwater - 4 votes
Nicho Hynes - 4 votes
Payne Haas - 5 votes
Round 19
Shaun Johnson - 2 votes
Nicho Hynes - 4 votes
Round 20
Dylan Edwards - 2 votes
Mitchell Moses - 3 votes
Clint Gutherson - 5 votes
Scott Drinkwater - 5 votes
Harry Grant - 6 votes
Shaun Johnson - 6 votes
Round 21
Ben Hunt - 1 vote
Clint Gutherson - 1 vote
Mitchell Moses - 2 votes
Adam Reynolds - 4 votes
Reece Walsh - 4 votes
Scott Drinkwater - 6 votes
Shaun Johnson - 6 votes
Round 22
Daly Cherry-Evans - 5 votes
Nathan Cleary - 6 votes
Kalyn Ponga - 6 votes
Harry Grant - 6 votes
Round 23
Reece Walsh - 1 vote
Payne Haas - 3 votes
Isaah Yeo - 5 votes
Nathan Cleary - 5 votes
Nicho Hynes - 5 votes
Kalyn Ponga - 6 votes
Shaun Johnson - 4 votes
Round 24
Isaah Yeo - 1 vote
Dylan Edwards - 2 votes
Daly Cherry-Evans - 3 votes
Payne Haas - 5 votes
Nicho Hynes - 3 votes
Kalyn Ponga - 3 votes
Harry Grant - 5 votes
Shaun Johnson - 1 vote
Round 25
Nathan Cleary - 2 votes
Isaah Yeo - 3 votes
Addin Fonua-Blake - 6 votes
Nicho Hynes - 3 votes
Kalyn Ponga - 4 votes
Shaun Johnson - 0 votes
Round 26
Nathan Cleary - 1 vote
Addin Fonua-Blake - 2 votes
Daly Cherry-Evans - 6 votes
Scott Drinkwater - 6 votes
Harry Grant - 1 vote
Shaun Johnson - 3 votes
Kalyn Ponga - 6 votes
Round 27
Not announced.