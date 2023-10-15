The NRL has issued an injury update on Cook Islands halfback Tevin Arona after the playmaker left the field during the opening set of the game.

Arona was stretched from the field in a neck brace following the opening set of tackles against the Papua New Guinea Kumuls to kick off the Pacific Bowl campaign.

However, there is some good news for the Cook Islands Kukis, as Arona has been cleared of a spinal fracture.

It is unknown if the halfback, who plays for the Auckland Vulcans in New Zealand, will take any further part in the game against Fiji - the second game for the Cook Islands rounding out their Pacific Bowl campaign.

“Some real trouble early, he hasn't moved yet. Some real concerns for Arona at the moment. He just got his neck in an awkward position,” Corey Parker said on Fox League.

Full Cook Islands Pacific Bowl squad

Tevin Arona, Rhys Dakin, Esom Ioka, Kadiyae Ioka, Kayal Iro, Makahesi Makatoa, Justin Estall-Makirere, Steven Marsters, Esan Marsters, Alvin Maungaati, Davvy Moale, Takai Mokohar, Malachi Morgan, Rua Ngatikaura, Pride Pettersen-Robati, Lucky Pokipoki, Reuben Porter, William Samuel, Brad Takairangi, Zane Tetevano, Isaiah Cooper-Tetevano.

Pacific Bowl Championships

Sunday, October 15, Papua New Guinea vs Cook Islands at Santos National Football Stadium, Port Moresby, 4pm

Sunday, October 22, Fiji vs Cook Islands at Santos National Football Stadium, Port Moresby, 4pm

Sunday, October 29, Papua New Guinea vs Fiji at Santos National Football Stadium, Port Moresby, 4pm

Sunday, November 5, Final, at Santos National Football Stadium, Port Moresby, 4pm