While the Dolphins are still awaiting the results from scans on recruit Jake Averillo to determine the extent of the injury, early signs show that he has not done his ACL.

The back who will join the Dolphins with Herbie Farnworth next season had scans on Monday. According to News Corp, early indicated revealed that he has suffered a medial ligament injury rather than his ACL- an injury that early fears suggested.

Speaking to News Corp, NRL Physio Brian Seeney explained that the injury will likely see Averillo face an eight to ten-week recovery from the injury if it ends up being an MCL or PCL tear, which is the main concern now.

This means he will likely be ready to begin preseason training with the rest of the Dolphins playing group in November.

“It really depends on the grading,” Seeney said.

“If it is minor you are looking at one to three weeks. But even worse case scenario you are looking at eight to 10 weeks and it very rarely needs surgery.

“As long he avoids an ACL injury then he will pretty much be right for the start of preseason.”