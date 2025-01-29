One of the most in-demand forwards before signing with the Super League, Cooper Jenkins, has revealed that he is looking to play in the NRL sooner than expected.

Although Jenkins has the ambition of playing in the NRL on his mind, the impressive forward has struggled with multiple injuries but courageously fought back from being at the very low of his career to rising above and winning the QLD Cup and NRL State Championship in 2024.

A standout for the Norths Devils in the QLD Cup competition, Jenkins's great form saw him attract the interest of at least five NRL teams, including the Parramatta Eels and St George Illawarra Dragons, before deciding to take his talents overseas.

Standing at an impressive 193cm and 110kg, the front-rower is coming off a career-best season and will embark on a new journey as he plays under Brad Arthur for the next two seasons.

Inking a two-year contract with the Leeds Rhinos, Jenkins decided against signing with an NRL team for now, but the 23-year-old insists that he "definitely" sees himself playing in the competition one day soon.

"That's definitely my goal," Jenkins told Zero Tackle about potentially playing in the NRL down the track.

"I feel like going over there to the Super League it'd be good for my development and get consistent first-grade under my belt and get to learn off a good coach and under a good roster over there as well.

"I'm only 23, so go over there and develop. I'll definitely be looking back to coming to the NRL.

"I feel like I'm definitely an NRL player. I just need to get a bit of development and then I'll go there.

"It's my first time overseas. I've got a girlfriend and she'll probably come over with me."

Embed from Getty Images

An Australian Schoolboys representative, he was the leading player in the Devils' forward pack, which saw them clinch the QLD Cup and NRL State Championship against the Newtown Jets.

Transitioning from the back-row to the middle of the field, Jenkins averaged 97 running metres, made 318 tackles, scored seven tries and secured seven line-breaks in only 19 appearances.

Training with The Dolphins in the 2023 pre-season, the former Newcastle Knights junior hasn't had the easiest road to the top with injuries taking a significant toll on his physical and mental health.

"100 per cent, that was the best moment of my career," he said in regards to winning the double with the Devils.

"I struggled the last couple of years with a couple of big injuries and it just knocked me around.

"I've had to work hard behind the scenes and just get back to where I am.

"It's a big toll, especially doing your ACL and done a foot injury where you're out for a year, and mentally it's tough and physically it's tough, but I have a good support system and family around me, which makes it a lot easier."