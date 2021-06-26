Tremors are reported to be running through Paul Green’s Maroons camp after news arose that Reece Walsh had “broken down” during the side’s the captain’s run.

According to reports from The Courier Mail, the 18-year-old suffered a leg injury whilst training with his fellow statesmen ahead of Sunday night’s clash against the Blues at Suncorp Stadium.

Green spoke to the media earlier today and confirmed that the rumours had merit.

“Reece did most of the captain’s run, but he pulled up a bit earlier,” the head coach said.

“His leg was a bit tight so we didn’t want to risk him.

“I have to talk to the doctors so I don’t know the specifics of it.

“I’m not sure if he will play, I think he will, but we will assess him (on Sunday) and see how he feels in the morning.”

The Warriors speedster is set to undergo a fitness test ahead on the day of the clash, but should he be ruled out, North Queensland’s Valentine Holmes is set to be shifted to fullback, with Ronaldo Mulitalo poised to make his Origin debut.

If Walsh does pass the aforementioned physical testing, he will become the youngest Queenslander to debut in the series since 26-years.

Although the severity of Walsh’s injury is unknown at this point in time, News Corp journalist Peter Badel reported that Holmes and Mulitalo did complete the session at the fullback slot and on a wing respectively.