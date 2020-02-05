Canberra Raiders forward John Bateman has had minor shoulder surgery to fix an ongoing shoulder problem.
The Raiders revealed on their website that surgery was opted for after the Englishman had an extended representative season with the Lions.
The club is hoping that surgery will fix the issue without any prolonged effects.
There is currently no timetable for the 26-year old’s return, with an assessment to be made closer to the season.
Bateman joins Hudson Young on the sidelines, who is suspended for a further five matches from his 2019 suspension.
TheRopeableRooster February 5, 2020 at 6:32 pm
