Wests Tigers hooker Jacob Liddle has signed a two-year contract extension keeping him at the club until at least the end of 2023.

Liddle, a former NSW junior, made his NRL debut for the West Tigers in 2016, playing one game before going on to win the club’s Rookie of the Year award in 2017.

The 24 year old played his 50th league match last month against Penrith, overcoming several major injuries to reach the milestone.

Liddle underwent two season ending shoulder reconstructions in 2017 and 2018. In 2019, the hooker managed 10 senior games before rupturing his ACL, MCL and PCL in a match against Manly which left him on the sidelines for 12 months.

OFFICIAL — Wests Tigers are pleased to announce that Jacob Liddle has signed a contract extension with the club! 🙌 — Wests Tigers (@WestsTigers) June 1, 2021

“I’m really excited to be able to stay on with the club,” Liddle told club media on Tuesday.

“It’s been a bit of an up-and-down ride for myself personally, but I’ve loved being at Wests Tigers and really feel a part of what we’re building here.

“I’m determined now to make sure I continue to deliver my best footy each and every week and help bring success to the club, its Members and its fans.”

Wests Tigers coach Michael Maguire praised the 24 year old for overcoming adversity in the early years of his career and said he was looking forward to Liddle’s future at the club.

“Jacob has had to work really hard over the past few years,” Maguire said.

“He’s got himself now to a point where he has grown a lot as a footballer.

“He also knows where he wants to get to as a player and where he wants this club to be, and I’m looking forward to watching him continue to grow and achieve more in the years to come.”

Liddle has played 9 of a possible 12 games this season and has scored a career-equalling best three tries as his Wests Tigers begin to find some form heading into a Friday night clash against the undefeated Panthers.