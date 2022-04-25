The New Zealand Warriors have been struck by major injury problems during their ANZAC Day clash with the Melbourne Storm, with both Josh Curran and Dallin Watene-Zelezniak being taken from the field.

The Storm would ultimately record a 60-point victory over the decimated Warriors, running on 54 points during the second stanza.

It was Watene-Zelezniak who drew the most concern, requiring both team's medical staff to remove him from the field via a stretcher and the medical cab.

Chasing a kick from Nelson Asofa-Solomona, who had been caught with the ball on the fifth tackle on the attack, Watene-Zelezniak was bumped unintentionally in the air by teammate Edward Kosi.

It threw the winger, who has only recently returned from injury, off balance, resulting in a collision with Asofa-Solomona's knee as he chased through.

The former Bulldog and New Zealand international representative was on the ground for a number of minutes before eventually being removed by the medical staff.

Just three minutes earlier, off a Cameron Munster chip kick from 30 metres out, Curran had come from a distance to be involved in the challenge, however, as he became involved in the challenge, lost his footing and bent backwardly over his knee as he became entangled with Munster and teammate Reece Walsh, who had been attempting to tackle Munster.

Curran was taken from the field immediately in extreme pain by the Warriors' medical staff and was later sighted in a knee brace.

Reimis Smith was also removed from the game after failing a HIA for the Storm.

Watene-Zelezniak, on a five-day turnaround, will be unable to pass concussion protocols in time for next week's clash with the Canberra Raiders, provided he has sustained no other injuries.

Smith is a chance of lining up on concussion protocols with a six-day turnaround, however, will need to pass every step of the protocols perfectly.

Should Curran and Watene-Zelezniak need replacing, it's likely Eliesa Katoa will come back into the side in the forwards, while Rocco Berry or Viliami Vailea would be the favourites for a spot in the backline. Tohu Harris is also nearing his return from an ACL injury for a spot in the forwards.

Smith, on the other hand, would likely be replaced by Jack Howarth or William Warbrick.

The Storm ran out winners on ANZAC Day by 70 points to 10, with teams for Round 8 to be confirmed at 4pm (AEST) on Tuesday afternoon.