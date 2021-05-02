NRL Rd 8 - Knights v Roosters
NEWCASTLE, AUSTRALIA - MAY 01: Brett Morris of the Roosters comes off injured during the round eight NRL match between the Newcastle Knights and the Sydney Roosters at McDonald Jones Stadium, on May 01, 2021, in Newcastle, Australia. (Photo by Ashley Feder/Getty Images)

Injuries to Brett Morris and Lindsay Collins have soured the Roosters’ 38-4 win over Newcastle last night.

Both players suffered suspected ACL ruptures and will be out for the rest of the year.

NRL Physio tweeted footage of the incidents and confirmed the likelihood that both players tore their ACL’s, with the best case potentially a meniscus tear or bone bruising.

Morris was screaming in agony after being tackled by Bradman Best and was consoled by his twin brother, Josh in the changerooms after the game.

There are now fears Morris may have played his last game in the NRL if he is to undertake a year of rehabilitation.

Roosters coach Trent Robinson described the injuries after the game as “shattering”.

“Shattering is the word. It’s really disappointing,” Robinson told reporters including NRL.com’s Brett Keeble. 

“It was a really, really tough night for us. I think they’re both the same, from what I know. They’re both knees and won’t be back again this year.

“We’ve got a group of guys that really care for each other and love playing together and we’re really proud of the way that we’re playing, then you’ve got a guy that’s a legend of our game, one of the best wingers that we’ve seen, and he’s possibly just finished his career.”

Morris has scored 176 tries, which ranks him only behind Ken Irvine, Billy Slater and Steve Menzies on the all-time NRL try-scoring list.

 

 

 