Injuries to Brett Morris and Lindsay Collins have soured the Roosters’ 38-4 win over Newcastle last night.

Both players suffered suspected ACL ruptures and will be out for the rest of the year.

NRL Physio tweeted footage of the incidents and confirmed the likelihood that both players tore their ACL’s, with the best case potentially a meniscus tear or bone bruising.

Don’t like these; concern for Lindsay Collins is an ACL injury. Contact mechanism, can see shift of tibia forward on femur (bone seems to “pop out” below knee). Each time I’ve seen that on video unfortunately has been an ACL rupture. Best case MCL but not looking good. 🤞 for him pic.twitter.com/tuTNjXzdKG — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) May 1, 2021

Just horrible, another serious knee injury for the Roosters with Brett Morris. Unfortunately video brings concern for an ACL injury; non contact/direction change mechanism. Best case here meniscus tear/bone bruise but doesn’t look good again, really hope the video lies pic.twitter.com/H9qNLaG2X4 — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) May 1, 2021

Morris was screaming in agony after being tackled by Bradman Best and was consoled by his twin brother, Josh in the changerooms after the game.

There are now fears Morris may have played his last game in the NRL if he is to undertake a year of rehabilitation.

Roosters coach Trent Robinson described the injuries after the game as “shattering”.

“Shattering is the word. It’s really disappointing,” Robinson told reporters including NRL.com’s Brett Keeble.

“It was a really, really tough night for us. I think they’re both the same, from what I know. They’re both knees and won’t be back again this year.

“We’ve got a group of guys that really care for each other and love playing together and we’re really proud of the way that we’re playing, then you’ve got a guy that’s a legend of our game, one of the best wingers that we’ve seen, and he’s possibly just finished his career.”

Morris has scored 176 tries, which ranks him only behind Ken Irvine, Billy Slater and Steve Menzies on the all-time NRL try-scoring list.