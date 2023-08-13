Wests Tigers coach Tim Sheens and injured playmaker Adam Doueihi have both taken shots at the NRL's level of officiating and consistency following Saturday evening's loss to the New Zealand Warriors.

The Tigers, who ultimately lost the game 30 points to 22, had enforcer Stefano Utoikamanu placed on report during the first half after running the ball into Warriors' hooker Wayde Egan.

A slight extension of the forearm, which connected Egan in the throat, saw a penalty given away by the Tigers and the Blues' debutant placed on report.

In a game with other controversial decisions, it was star playmaker Adam Doueihi, watching the season from his couch after yet another ACL injury, who took to Twitter and summed up the feeling of the Tigers' fan base, questioning why decisions appeared to go against his side every week.

"How many weeks in a row can we be on the wrong end of these ref calls. Seriously, becoming a joke," wrote Doueihi.

Sheens meanwhile reminded how just weeks ago Apisai Koroisau had his jaw broken by a similar action from Tino Fa'asuamaleaui.

In the middle of the Origin series, a Grade 1 charge saw the Titans' captain - who this week re-signed on a mega ten-year deal - only pay a fine, while Koroisau was ruled out of the remainder of the series for the Blues.

Sheens said the match review committee wouldn't want to charge Utoikamanu after the action against his own club captain some weeks ago.

“(Utoikamanu) better not (be cited) after what happened with Api,” Sheens said in the post-match press conference.

“He didn't hit him in the head at all. He's gone and had some problems with his breathing.

“All of a sudden it is a penalty, I can't see why it is a penalty.

“There was no penalty and there was no suspension when it happened to Api. Why is this now a problem?”