James Tamou is aiming to make a remarkable comeback from injury as he pushes hard to return for a 'Farewell Match' by the end of the season.

The North Queensland Cowboys forward made a surprising decision at the end of last season to return to the club after a six-year absence.

A member of the 2015 premiership team, Tamou left the club in 2016 for the Penrith Panthers and then the Wests Tigers.

Signing a one-year contract to return to the Cowboys, the front-rower played in three of the club's first four matches off the interchange bench.

However, his season came to a standstill after sustaining a lisfranc injury in Round 4 against the Gold Coast Titans. While the 308-NRL game veteran isn't expected to return this season, he is pushing hard to play one final game for the Cowboys.

“I jagged this contract and was pretty fortunate to get it,” Tamou said via The Courier Mail.

“To be here with the boys and enjoy it for one last time is pretty special. I'm taking it all in.

“It's tough watching from the sideline. Hopefully I can get out there for the last few rounds.

“It'd be good to put the jersey back on one last time.”