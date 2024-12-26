Jenni-Sue Hoepper, the inaugural female Dally M Medal winner, has decided to come out of retirement and will return to the field in 2025.

Although she never featured in the NRLW competition, Hoepper was awarded the Dally M medal in 2015 and her career saw her first represent the QLD Maroons. She has also represented the Australian Jillaroos and PNG Orchids on the international stage.

Despite hanging up the boots, Hoepper has decided to return to the field and will make her comeback for the Northern Pride in the BMD Premiership for next season.

“Very excited but also very honoured to be able to represent Northern Pride for the first time especially in the inaugural women's team,” Hoepper said, per The Cairns Post.

“It means a lot being a Cairns born and bred, growing up here and being able to throw on the jersey.

“I would have preferred to stay here and play footy in front of family and friends but to be able to see now there is a full pathway for our future coming through, I am very excited.”

Northern Pride coach Colin Wilkie added, "Her experience and knowledge will be invaluable as we prepare for the 2025 BMD Premiership campaign."

“Her coming out of retirement is a great example of her competitive nature and drive to succeed.

“Her leadership both on and off the field will inspire not only our players but the entire Northern Pride community.”