The Gold Coast Titans are considering a significant tactical shift for veteran playmaker Kieran Foran in the 2025 NRL season.

At 34, Foran could find himself coming off the bench in a No.14 utility role, a move aimed at both accommodating the Titans' rising stars and managing Foran's extensive injury history as he enters the twilight of his career.

Foran, who has played over 300 NRL games, is recovering from ankle surgery and has yet to resume field training this pre-season.

With Jayden Campbell and AJ Brimson training in the halves, Titans coach Des Hasler appears to be reshaping the side's spine, which also features exciting young talent Keano Kini at fullback.

The shift could allow Foran to bring his experience and versatility to a utility role, following a blueprint similar to Benji Marshall's final season in the NRL. It's a move that could prolong Foran's career beyond 2025, with the veteran not ruling out playing in 2026.

The utility role is not unfamiliar territory for Foran, who has thrived in similar positions for New Zealand.

He came off the bench during the 2022 World Cup and played as a hooker in the Kiwis' victorious 2023 Pacific Cup campaign.

His toughness and leadership paired with a team-first mentality make him an ideal candidate for the No.14 jersey as the Titans look to balance the development of their younger stars with the steadying influence of a seasoned campaigner.