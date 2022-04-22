Cronulla Sharks coach Craig Fitzgibbon has revealed that Siosifa Talakai is no sure thing to stay in the centres despite one of the all-time great individual performances against the Manly Sea Eagles on Thursday evening.

The Sharks led 32 points to nil at halftime, mainly on the back of Talakai, who scored two first half tries and assisted another three.

So incredible was the performance, Manly's right edge centre Morgan Harper was hooked at halftime by coach Des Hasler, with young gun Tolutau Koula brought into the game.

While Talakai dropped off in the second half, by the time it was all said and done, he had scored two tries, assisted three, made 262 metres from 20 carries, added three line breaks and kept his streak alive as the NRL's top tackle breaker, adding eight to his already incredible count.

The 25-year-old, born in Sydney but also being eligible for Tonga internationally, has now made 43 tackle busts in seven games, having played Round 1 and 2 from the bench, Round 3 in the second row and ever since being shuffled out to the centres.

At his post-match press conference, Craig Fitzgibbon said Talakai may not stay in the centres following the return of Connor Tracey.

“It will be a difficult one going forward,” Fitzgibbon said.

“Obviously Connor Tracey has been out for an extended period and has been ultimately the left centre.

“He has got a good combination with Ronaldo (Mulitalo).

“I’m not too sure going forward. Obviously the longer he stays there, but I like the idea of people not figuring him out either.

“The longer he stays in one spot he is easier to get a read on.

“I’ll cross that bridge when I come to it, but at the moment he is playing fantastic footy and I think it is pretty obvious he is going to be in the team somewhere.”

Fitzgibbon was also quizzed on whether he thought Talakai could play for New South Wales in the State of Origin arena this year, suggesting he would be more than up to it.

“It would be hard to say that he doesn’t at the moment,” Fitzgibbon said when asked if Talakai had Origin written all over him.

“I’m not sure how that looks with the representative eligibility with Tonga and all of that.

“I’m not sure what his eligibility is there, but he is more than capable physically.”