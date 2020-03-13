March 12th 2020 was supposed to just be the day the NRL began.

Maybe some good Champions League games in the morning, but all eyes in Australia would be glued onto their television sets as the Bulldogs battled the Eels to start the 2020 season.

Then all hell broke loose

At around 12pm AEDT, news broke that the National Basketball Association had suspended operations after star player Rudy Gobert had been diagnosed with the feared coronavirus. They joined Italian Football as major sporting leagues which have postponed their seasons due to the virus, and will not be the last to do so.

The NBA had been discussing the prospect of playing games behind closed doors not even an hour before the suspension was made. It was too late. At least 1 player had contracted the virus, and many more were at risk despite the NBA placing restrictions on player contact. They had acted too late.

This is why the NBA must close stadiums now.

Already news has broken that fans who attended the Women’s T20 World Cup Final are at risk after a fan was diagnosed with the disease. Even though the Coronavirus is yet to reach the level that it has in America, it is still a fearful prospect.

This is why the NRL should not wait. To contain the spread of the coronavirus, they must not wait for the situation to become worse. I understand fans will be upset, but playing NRL games behind closed doors is the best way to do this.

In 2009, the H1N1 epidemic reached Australia during the Origin period. The Gold Coast was one of the hardest-hit cities. The Titans hosted the Dragons, and the game was in danger of being at the very least postponed. The NRL went ahead with the game, and 20,416 fans packed into Skilled Park to watch a top of the table clash.

If this was to happen in a city heavily affected by the coronavirus, there would be an international backlash. There is no way health organisations would allow a gathering of that many people would be allowed to go ahead.

That is why a closed stadium is the best idea at this point. With symptoms usually not present for 14 days, it won’t be known which stadiums have Coronavirus patients at the time of the game. Closed stadiums would ensure that the disease does not spread.

Stay safe people.