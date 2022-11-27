Inaugural Dolphins head coach Wayne Bennett has revealed that Jesse Bromwich will be among the front runners to captain the club in 2023, but is yet to make a final decision.

Bennett is known to be a fan of having a single captain, and it's likely that Bromwich could be the front-runner.

Bennett was clear during his recruitment campaign about wanting experienced leaders in the engine room of the team, and he made good on his desire, signing Jesse Bromwich, Kenneath Bromwich and Felise Kaufusi from the Melbourne Storm, as well as powerhouse prop Mark Nicholls from the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

All four players could be seen as potential options to captain the Dolphins in their first NRL season, which will begin against the Roosters in Brisbane on the Sunday afternoon of Round 1.

Jarrod Wallace has also signed with the club, although will likely be limited to a bench role, with no other obvious options to captain the side.

Speaking to News Corp, Bennett suggested Bromwich will be in the grand final when it comes time to select who will flip the coin and lead the team out for their inaugural game.

“There's two or three guys I am looking at for the captaincy,” Bennett told the publication.

“I haven't made a final decision on that yet, it's still sitting inside my head, but Jesse Bromwich will be in the grand final when I consider a captain.

“He was captain at Melbourne and he has won premierships, he has been a great front-rower and leader for a long time.”

Bromwich has played 295 games during his time with the Storm, which kicked off way back in 2010, and first became captain of New Zealand in 2016, before standing down the following year.

He was re-instated as captain in 2022 for a mid-year Test against Tonga, and held the role during the World Cup, while he was also co-captain at the Storm during 2021 and 2022 following the retirement of Cameron Smith.

Bennett may yet be tempted to go with Kaufusi though given he is likely to play more minutes and also has Queensland backing - something the Dolphins have attempted to set the club up around.

The Redcliffe-based outfit have signed a number of Queensland-based players including Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, Jamayne Isaako, Edrick Lee, Anthony Milford, Felise Kaufusi, Tom Gilbert, Jarrod Wallace, Connelly Lemuelu, and Brenko Lee, as well as the lesser-known quantity of JJ Collins.