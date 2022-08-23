The Melbourne Storm are desperate to keep Cameron Munster beyond the end of 2023 and have revised their offer for the star to sign a new contract.

The news comes just a week after Munster's player agent Braith Anasta revealed Munster was "likely" to hit the open market from November 1 with the Storm's offer not anywhere near that of the Dolphins.

It was reported at the time that the Storm were offering around $750,000 per season, compared to the Dolphins who were around $1.2 million per season.

Speaking on Fox Sports show NRL 360 on Tuesday evening, Anasta revealed he had been in Melbourne during the day where he had discussions with club CEO Justin Rodski and club owner Matt Tripp, who have revised their offer.

Anasta said they were "in the ballpark."

“It went really well... we had a really positive and productive meeting, which was really good. It’s good signs,” Anasta said.

“(The original offer) was low, but after today they’re in the ballpark.

“Melbourne have definitely put an impressive offer forward but it’s going to come down to Cameron, he’s got a really tough decision to make and there’s still a lot to play out but today was very productive.

“Cameron loves the place so it’s going to be the hardest decision of his life.

“It’s definitely a step in the right direction for Melbourne — it’s put them well and truly back in the frame — but we’ve got a lot to discuss.”

Anasta couldn't be moved on whether the Storm had upped their to over $1 million per season - something that was thought of as nearly impossible after re-signing all of Ryan Papenhuyzen, Harry Grant and Jahrome Hughes on big money deals.

It's well-known that Munster's preference is to remain in Melbourne and Anasta has previously confirmed that Munster would accept "unders" to remain in the Victorian capital.

It's understood the offer for Munster is around $800,000 per season, while Anasta has also previously revealed Munster has between three and four clubs outside of the Storm who have already expressed interest in his services for 2023 and beyond.