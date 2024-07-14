Following a string of disappointing performances that have the Wests Tigers sitting at the bottom of the ladder, rumours emerged over the weekend that Benji Marshall was close to resigning from the head coaching role.

However, Marshall and the club's CEO, Shane Richardson, have subsequently squashed the social media rumours as they look to move off the bottom of the table and not clinch their third consecutive Wooden Spoon.

After back-to-back wins against the Gold Coast Titans and Canberra Raiders, the Tigers have had a horror past three weeks which have seen them concede 138 points and only score 40 points in attack.

“Or course man,” Marshall told The Daily Telegraph's Buzz Rothfield on remaining on as the head coach of the Tigers.

“It's harder than I thought, absolutely. Maybe I shouldn't say harder. Probably everything I expected to be with some GST on top.

“Look it's not that bad. You've got to have purpose and challenges in your life. You can't give up. We have to fight our way through until the end of the season.

“Week in, week out you've got to fight. And you've gotta have guys who want to fight. That's what we're going to do.”

The Wests Tigers will be attempting to turn around their fortunes this Saturday afternoon in Gosford against the South Sydney Rabbitohs, who will be without the likes of Latrell Mitchell and Jai Arrow due to injury.

Set to be a competitive match, both teams will have nowhere near their first-choice team playing. However, this will allow several players to stand up and deliver.

“In Benji we trust,” Shane Richardson added.

“I've got no doubt he's going to get the job done for us. I'm 100 per cent supportive of him moving forward.

“I'm planning everything around Benji being here long term and helping our younger players come through as better footballers. We'll be OK.”