Ever since it was confirmed that Josh Addo-Carr had failed two roadside drug tests, his future at the Canterbury Bulldogs remains unclear and there has been constant chatter that he may have played his final match for the club.

Linked with an exit from the club as early as Monday, many journalists and pundits believe that the $550,000-a-season winger could be on the lookout for a new team as early as the end of this week and before the end of his current contract, which expires at the end of the 2025 season.

Nicknamed 'The Foxx', Addo-Carr arrived at the Bulldogs ahead of the 2022 NRL season and has since featured in 52 games and scored 38 tries for the club.

This came after stints with the Wests Tigers (2016) - nine matches and six tries - and the Melbourne Storm (2017-21) - 118 matches, 96 tries and one goal.

A two-time premiership winner with the Storm in 2017 and 2020, he has also represented the Australian Kangaroos on seven occasions and the NSW Blues in 15 Origin matches.

Speaking on Freddy and The Eighth, Andrew Johns believes that Addo-Carr will find himself at the South Sydney Rabbitohs under Wayne Bennett if he is released from the remainder of his contract at the Bulldogs.

"It's hard to think who needs wingers," Johns said.

"I'd like to see him go to South Sydney under Wayne. Their outside backs are Taane Milne, Tyrone Munro and Alex Johnston - but he ruptured his Achilles.

"I think he would fit in with the Indigenous [community]. It would be nice to see him go to the Bunnies, he'd be a really good fit."

This comes after it was confirmed that the Rabbitohs had provided Josh Schuster with an NRL lifeline and would also create a lethal combination including many representative stars.

If he does select to play for the Rabbitohs, the backline would consist of Latrell Mitchell, Josh Addo-Carr, Campbell Graham, Jack Wighton, Tyrone Munro (or Alex Johnston), Cody Walker and Lewis Dodd - only Munro is yet to play any representative football.