Despite spending three years outside of Queensland's Origin set-up during the Cronk-Thurston era, Manly and Maroons halfback Daly Cherry-Evans has claimed he holds plans to skipper his state until the end of the 2025 series.

Currently enjoying a career peak in performance during his twelfth season of first-grade football, the Redcliffe-born playmaker is about as close to a lock to return his seven jersey when the 'state v state, mate v mate' series kicks off in early June.

However, when speaking to News Corp ahead of Magic Round, which will take place in his home state, the Sea Eagles skipper was under no illusions that he faced some stiff opposition to put his blueprint into action.

“It’s great to see other halfbacks doing well, but I’m up for the challenge,” Cherry-Evans said.

“Competition is great in any walk of life and it’s certainly bringing out the best in me."

While a battle against Adam Reynolds and the Broncos at Suncorp Stadium this weekend is sure to be at the forefront of his mind, the 16-time Queensland representative was willing to speak on the talent pool that was gunning for his rep role, including English-born Chook, Sam Walker.

“In terms of Origin, it’s really pleasing to see the evolution of Sam Walker. It’s important that Queensland’s stocks are healthy and it’s great to see young playmakers such as Sam and Tommy Dearden coming through," Cherry-Evans added.

“But their development doesn‘t change the fact that I love playing for Queensland and I’m still as passionate as ever about wearing the Maroon jumper for as long as I can.”

Having celebrated his 33rd birthday in February of this year, the youthful-looking halfback also suggested that although experience was on his side in his pursuit to add to his Maroon legacy, the excitement of representing his brethren living north of the Tweed still filled him with excitement.

“I feel as excited as I was in my first season,” he said.

“I have never been one to sit back and get complacent. Naturally, I am the sort of person who is going to get every bit out of myself as a footy player and make sure I don’t lose appreciation of how lucky I am to do it along the way."

Cherry-Evans also highlighted a need to adapt in future years once his trademark pace and kicking game begins to blunt.

“I am always grateful of every game I am getting and I feel like I’m in as good a shape as I’ve ever been fitness-wise," the state skipper explained.

"I haven’t lost any speed just yet. I know it can be a matter of time before you have to start to learn different ways to play footy, but at the moment I am feeling really fit and strong."

And although fear is sure to kick in for those deemed to be hanging on past their prime, 'DCE' was open in stressing he welcomed what the future had in store for him, as he believed he could already see what was written.

“Some people see contracts as a deadline when you get older, but I won’t be afraid to keep playing it year by year, as long as I’m enjoying it and playing at a level that justifies a spot, then I’m going to keep doing it," he said in finality.

“I don’t know when my journey is going to stop or going to end.

“Trust me ... I will be playing for Manly, Queensland and Australia as long as I can.”

Origin I is set to commence on June 8 at Accor Stadium in Sydney.