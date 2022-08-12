Melbourne Storm coach Craig Bellamy has been left to weigh up the potential of leaving Cameron Munster at fullback for the run to the end of the season, but has admitted he isn't sure what role the star will play.

The Storm may have thought they had found a fix last weekend when Munster was shuffled to fullback following the injury to Ryan Papenhuyzen.

The club had already been struggling prior to Papenhuyzen's injury, with losses to the Raiders and Rabbitohs rounding out a four-match winning streak through to Round 19.

A shaky win over the New Zealand Warriors in Auckland saw the Storm return to the winner's circle without much conviction, before Munster was moved to the back for last weekend's win over the Gold Coast Titans.

It was a move which saw Munster named man of the match, however, the injury to Jahrome Hughes saw him moved back to the halves this weekend to partner Cooper Johns, with Nick Meaney playing fullback.

That didn't last though, with Meaney and Munster swapping positions on the park, and Munster was phenomenal at fullback again in a 16-0 shutout of the Penrith Panthers - a win which suggests the Storm are well and truly back.

But Bellamy told the media after the win over Penrith that it was a week-to-week proposition as to whether Munster would continue in the number one jumper.

"We will probably look at it on our opposition, and what we think the best way to use Munster and (Meaney)'s strengths," Bellamy said.

"I'm not quite sure that we will stick to Munster at fullback all the time.

"We need to have a chat about that with our leaders and our halves and see how we go from there.

"Whatever we decide on at the end of the year he and Nick will have a bit of practice there."

The win leaves the Storm with a 14 and 7 record, sitting in third spot on the table but just two points ahead of the Parramatta Eels in fifth, meaning a crucial spot in the top-four is still anything but a done deal.