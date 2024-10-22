Shaun Johnson has officially retired from the NRL, concluding his remarkable career at the end of the 2024 season. But with the New Zealand Kiwis facing challenges in assembling a competitive team for the Pacific Championships, Johnson chose to step up and represent his nation one last time.

The withdrawal of injured halves Jahrome Hughes, Dylan Brown, and Kieran Foran left the Kiwis in need of Johnson's veteran presence for the international tournament.

At 34, Johnson will take on the role of senior playmaker, joining forces with Kodi Nikorima. Despite the circumstances, he feels a sense of relaxation, joining the team without loads of pressure.

“I don't feel like there is a heap of pressure on me,” Johnson told The New Zealand Herald.

“I've stepped into this environment in the past where the weight is on your shoulders, you are the main guy in the squad.

"I'm here to enjoy myself and make the most of any opportunity I get in this jersey because, frankly, I didn't think it was going to happen again.”

Bringing a wealth of experience to the Kiwis, Johnson has been a veteran of international rugby league, with 32 test caps since 2012. The Kiwi side boasts a mix of promising young talent and seasoned players, positioning them as a strong squad.

As the Kiwis donned their uniforms for the first time on Monday during a photo session at a central city hotel in Christchurch, Johnson reflected on the surreal feeling of returning to this environment, something he never expected.

“I had several conversations with Kiwis coach Stacey Jones before the final call came two weeks ago,” Johnson explained.

“He was in a bit of a sticky spot. I made it very clear that I hadn't done much work and needed to get going. He said, ‘You would be doing me a big favour here.'”

Sunday's clash against the Kangaroos at 6:05pm (AEDT) will hold special significance for Johnson, marking his first appearance for the Kiwis since 2019.

This gap was further extended by COVID-19, which prevented test matches in 2020 and 2021, alongside his exclusion from the 2022 World Cup and unavailability for the Pacific Championships last year.

“I didn't feel the need to come back into this space. I was very content with where the Kiwis were at and the depth they had, particularly in the halves," he said.

"This is a little bit out of the blue. But what I feel for the jersey doesn't change; that's why I said to Stace, ‘Let's go, bro, I'm in.'”

The Kiwis are set to enter the tournament as underdogs, missing eight-nine top players against a traditionally strong Kangaroos squad. However, they will be supported by a sellout crowd in Christchurch, creating an electric atmosphere.