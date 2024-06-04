Queensland coach Billy Slater has refused to rule out af last-minute change to his team for the State of Origin series opener.

Slater addressed the media on Tuesday morning, one day before the series commences, but refrained from confirming whether his side will take the field for tomorrow night's game as initially named.

“We've still got a little bit of time to go but we'll make that decision closer to kick off. We've got until an hour before kick-off before the team goes in and that's when it'll be final,” Slater said per Fox Sports.

“I know I've spent more time watching our Queenslanders than any other person.

“Every decision that I've made for this footy team, and this state, is for this footy team and for the state. That's why I'm standing here. I'm here for Queensland. This is Queensland's team and sometimes there's some tough decisions to make.”

Slater expresses confidence in his team and the decisions he made in selecting his squad for this year's State of Origin. He is also swift to dismiss external comments regarding certain players' exclusion from the squad or their position on the bench.

Selwyn Cobbo has played 4 Origin games for Queensland but this year he is named as the 17th man.

“Selwyn's been great. He's really matured over the last couple of years. He's a wonderful player. He can play a number of positions. At the end of the day you just want Selwyn Cobbo out on the field,” Slater said.

The Queensland coach expressed feeling “pretty good" with Cobbo's inclusion on his bench.

As of now, Slater's 17 remains unchanged ahead of tomorrow night's kickoff, but discussions are underway regarding potential alterations to the Queensland squad.

The hooker rotation on Origin game day has remained consistent, meaning Ben Hunt will begin as number 9, with Harry Grant set to enter the match later on.

Slater frequently adjusts his starting players in the forward pack before kick-off, suggesting that changes are probable.

It remains to be seen whether these potential changes will be put in place, as Slater is keeping his plans closed.

The 2024 State of Origin Series opener is yet to kick off at Accor Stadium on June 5.