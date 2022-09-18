Apisai Koroisau isn't fussed over whether he starts the preliminary final, or comes off the bench as he did against Parramatta, as long as Penrith get the win.

Despite being named in the No. 9 jersey, the New South Wales hooker has come off the bench in two of his last three matches for the Panthers, and is more than content to continue in the unfamiliar role, having come off the pine just one other time between now and mid-2016.

Set to join the Wests Tigers in 2023, the switch gives Mitch Kenny a taste at being an NRL starting hooker, and the local junior hasn't disappointed since being handed the temporary promotion.

Koroisau has missed the second most tackles of any starting hooker in the competition, meaning Kenny can soak up the early heavy collisions of the game, and allow the Fijian international to enter the fray when defenders are tiring around the ruck.

The 29 year-old isn't phased either way, instead solely focused on ending his former club's season for a third consecutive season.

"I wouldn't be opposed to it," Koroisau told AAP.