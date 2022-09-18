Apisai Koroisau isn't fussed over whether he starts the preliminary final, or comes off the bench as he did against Parramatta, as long as Penrith get the win.
Despite being named in the No. 9 jersey, the New South Wales hooker has come off the bench in two of his last three matches for the Panthers, and is more than content to continue in the unfamiliar role, having come off the pine just one other time between now and mid-2016.
Set to join the Wests Tigers in 2023, the switch gives Mitch Kenny a taste at being an NRL starting hooker, and the local junior hasn't disappointed since being handed the temporary promotion.
Koroisau has missed the second most tackles of any starting hooker in the competition, meaning Kenny can soak up the early heavy collisions of the game, and allow the Fijian international to enter the fray when defenders are tiring around the ruck.
The 29 year-old isn't phased either way, instead solely focused on ending his former club's season for a third consecutive season.
"I wouldn't be opposed to it," Koroisau told AAP.
"I'm finding it great. A bit of fatigue in the game by the time I come on and I can just do what I need to do.
"Mitch Kenny does an awesome job starting the game, defensively he is so strong. So I don't mind it.
"I'm having to do my job for the team. Ivan sees it that way and at the end of the day it works so well."
While the heavy favourites are expected to advance to the Grand Final, a loss to South Sydney will end Koroisau's Penrith career, something the rake hasn't given too much thought to as of yet.
"It's probably a gift and a curse that you only live day to day. My thoughts haven't even crossed beyond this week," Koroisau told AAP.
"It's literally just been who I've been going up as well. It's a bad thing as well, because I don't look into the future and set out my life.
"I don't plan ahead with anything. But at the end of the day, it seems to work out and I use it to my advantage to be able to stay present in footy games."
Koroisau is set to be named in the No. 9 regardless of whether he starts or comes off the bench, the switch allowing Ivan Cleary to toy with the media throughout the week.