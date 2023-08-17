Reimis Smith has become an established centre at the Melbourne Storm since joining the club in 2021, but returned to the wing last weekend.

That is where he has been named again for this weekend's crucial clash with the St George Illawarra Dragons, which could move the men in purple a long way towards locking up a top-four spot at the end of the regular season.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Smith admitted he hadn't played on the wing since 2019, but was willing to play wherever he was needed to keep his spot in the team.

"It has been a couple of years since I have played on the wing. It was probably back in 2019 the last time I played there," Smith said.

"It was good. I don't mind coming back there and helping out my teammates wherever I can and if that's helping them out on the wing then I'll do that. I will do whatever it takes to stay on the team."

Smith revealed he hadn't even had a chance to train on the wing in the lead-up to the game, which saw the Storm maul the Canberra Raiders to the tune of 48 points to 2. Smith crossed for a try and ran for 84 metres in the contest.

"I didn't at all [get a chance to train on the wing]. I was playing centre through the week on the other reserve team but for me, I'm a natural outside back so I can fit in anywhere," Smith added.

Smith, who has crossed for 19 tries in 53 games since joining the Storm, will once again fill in for Will Warbrick, who is out with injury.

FOOTY NEWS Straight to your inbox!

Warbrick is due to return next weekend when the Storm take on the Gold Coast Titans, but is no guarantee to come back into the first-grade side immediately.

AAMI Park MEL GLD

The headache for Craig Bellamy is only added to by the potential return of star fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen, who has returned through the QLD Cup over the last fortnight.

RELATED: The Papenhuyzen dilemma: How do the Storm fit star in for finals charge?

Bellamy admitted after the win over the Raiders that Papenhuyzen could well make his first-grade return in Round 26 for the game against the Gold Coast Titans.

While there is every chance he returns off the bench as the utility option, him taking the number one jersey would push Nick Meaney back onto the wing.

At any rate, Smith will be in pursuit of returning to the centres alongside Justin Olam, who has been dropped to the QLD Cup in recent weeks, with the normal first-choice duo instead replaced by Marion Seve and Young Tonumaipea.

Whether either Smith or Olam get the centre spots back remains to be seen, with Smith remaining on the wing seeming unlikely.

The Storm clash with the Dragons in Wollongong for the Emergency Services Cup at 7:35pm (AEST) on Saturday.