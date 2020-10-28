Former Maroons star Ben Ikin has named his ideal Queensland side to play in Origin I on November 4 in Adelaide, selecting nine debutants, per Fox Sports.

Ikin made history when he lined up for his state at just 18-years-of-age in the 1995 series, becoming the youngest Origin player ever.

Across his 17-man side, Ikin named a total of nine debutants, including Brisbane teenager Xavier Coates as a starter for the Maroons.

Aj Brimson, Brenko Lee, Corey Allan, Jake Friend, Jayden Su’a, Tino Fa’asuamalaeaui, Lindsay Collins, and Dunamis Lui join Coates in being named as debutants in Ikin’s side.

Valentine Holmes will be unavailable for selection in game one after collecting a suspension at the end of the NRL season.

Ben Ikin’s Queensland side for game one:

1. AJ Brimson

2. Xavier Coates

3. Dane Gagai

4. Brenko Lee

5. Corey Allan

6. Cameron Munster

7. Daly Cherry-Evans (c)

8. Josh Papalii

9. Jake Friend

10. Christian Welch

11. Felise Kaufusi

12. Jaydn Su’a

13. Jai Arrow

14. Ben Hunt

15. Tino Fa’asuamaleaui

16. Lindsay Collins

17. Dunamis Lui