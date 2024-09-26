Australia has announced an extended squad for this year's Pacific Championship.

Daly Cherry-Evans has acknowledged that Nathan Cleary is expected to be the Kangaroos' number 7, but he is more than ready to step in if the opportunity arises.

With the extended squad's announcement, there is some uncertainty surrounding Cleary, who may require shoulder surgery after his club commitments end.

Mitchell Moses, who performed admirably in place of Cleary during this years State of Origin, has been included in the squad and is likely to make his debut for the Kangaroos.

Cherry-Evans has demonstrated that he is still capable of contributing at the representative level and is eager for another chance to compete against New Zealand and Tonga.

“If Nate is healthy, Nate plays,” Cherry-Evans said to The Sydney Morning Herald.

“It's Nate's jersey, Nate is the No. 7 when healthy. But there sounds like a bit of uncertainty there [with his injury] and that's why I'm going to keep the door open,”

“I'm getting closer to retiring from rep footy, no doubt about it. There will be that thing for me to continue in the NRL, at some stage I might have to sacrifice rep footy, I definitely understand that, but I don't think it's right now, not.”

Cherry-Evans is approaching the latter stages of his career, and he has made it clear to coach Mal Meninga that he will be prepared to play for Australia if called up.

If Cleary is fit and doesn't require surgery, Cherry-Evans may face the possibility of missing out, especially with Moses included in the squad.

Daly Cherry-Evans made his Kangaroo debut in 2013 and has since played 25 matches, showcasing an impressive international rugby career.