Melbourne Storm coach Craig Bellamy has confirmed star fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen is a chance of returning for the club against the Gold Coast Titans in Round 26.

Papenhuyzen last played NRL in July of last year after shattering his knee cap in a game against the Canberra Raiders.

Returning through the QLD Cup in the last three weeks, the star fullback has played two 80-minute games for the Sunshine Coast Falcons and is now primed for a run back into the first-grade side ahead of the finals.

The Storm, who play the Titans and Brisbane Broncos over the last fortnight of the season as they attempt to secure a top four spot, named Papenhyzen among their reserves for this weekend's clash when sides were named on Tuesday, and it now appears he is all but certain to play on Saturday.

When the Storm cut their side to 19 at 3pm (AEST) on Friday, Papenhuyzen was promoted to the bench, and coach Bellamy said as long as he pulls up from Friday's captain's run well, he will play.

"We'll see how he pulls up from training today and then if he pulls up OK, and I mean 100 per cent OK, there's a good chance that we will put him in somewhere tomorrow," Bellamy told the media per AAP after the session.

"We're not going to take any chances now - since he's been playing there's a couple of sessions he's pulled up real sore from so he mightn't of trained the next session or being in doubt for the Queensland Cup.

"We're still not expecting too much of him so we'll see how he goes today and then go from there."

Papenhuyzen playing will come as a major boost to the Storm, although also create a significant headache for Bellamy, who has to decide which role to use the star fullback in.

Nick Meaney has done a superb job for the Victorian-based outfit this season, and moving him to the wing would only push Will Warbrick or State of Origin player Xavier Coates out of the side.