NSW Blues coach Michael Maguire will have a difficult choice to make for Game 2 in regards to who will wear the number seven jumper following Mitchell Moses' return from injury.

Requiring a must-win victory in the next game of the series to stay in the running for the title, Nicho Hynes had a difficult night on the field and failed to stand up and lead the team after the departure of Joseph Suaalii in the 8th minute of the match.

Hynes may have made 49 running metres and provided one try assist, but his struggles can be seen in his kicking game and presence in attack near the try-line.

Maguire refused to discuss Hynes' performance after the match as his position in the team for Game 2 is clouded in uncertainty.

"I won't make any comment about someone's game until I go back and have a look at it," Maguire said after the match.

"They are a pretty disappointed change room in there and I'm not gonna talk about people's performances. I'll have a look at that first and then talk to them individually.

"I've been in this circumstance before, so I know exactly what we will do."

As the Blues head down to Melbourne and must win the match, Mitchell Moses has emerged as the frontrunner for the No.7 jersey due to his experience.

In his one game back from injury for the Parramatta Eels before Game 1, Moses produced a masterclass performance and excelled with his kicking game.

NRL commentator Andrew Voss described Hynes' kicking game as “worse than the Suaalii send off” on SEN on early Thursday morning.

"Mitch Moses is the incumbent, he's got an incredible kicking game and he's got the experience," Andrew Johns said on Wide World Of Sports' Immortal Behaviour earlier this week.