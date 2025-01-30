Barnstorming runs, gritty defence and an electric personality.

These are the traits Sam Thaiday was known for during his 15-year NRL career. However, it was vulnerability and courage on display for Thaiday earlier this week, as he fought back tears in a heart-wrenching confession.

Sitting with his fellow campmates in an episode of I'm a Celebrity, the former Bronco opened up on his reasons for joining the program, which came as a shock to fans of the star.

“As a 13 year old boy, I wanted to take my own life," Thaiday bravely confessed. "As a young kid, I really struggled to find my place."

The former Broncos captain discussed how this dark time led him to the show, while praising someone very important to him.

“My charity is called Find Your Feet. It's run by a guy named Tommy Herschel,” shared the former Queensland Maroons forward.

“He goes into schools and helps young boys, and he gives them a safe place to share their feelings and talk about how they're feeling. I sat in on one of his sessions and to hear how brave some of these young boys were in opening up and sharing their stories about what was going on in their lives.”

Thaiday spoke of how influential he believes Herschel would have been on him as a child, and how important it is to him to spread his word now.

"I wish I had someone like Tommy around [when I thought to take my own life] to let me know that it was okay to talk about my feelings.

“He's a bit of a one-man band at the moment, and I just thought he needed help. So that's why I'm in here. And hopefully even, like, I don't even have to win it, I just want to raise some awareness for him, I want people talking about it.”

Although Thaiday was a superstar during his time in the NRL, he admitted that he really struggled to fit in growing up, which led to his depression at a young age.

“I found myself too white to be black and too black to be white, and didn't know where I fit in," the star said, fighting back tears.

Thaiday's courageous revelation had a deep impact on his fellow campmates, with many reduced to tears as the 39-year-old discussed his troubled past.

With hopes to give his charity, Find Your Feet, some positive publicity, Tommy Herschel may be able to help more young men who are going through similar struggles to Thaiday's.

The former prop is regarded as one of the greatest Brisbane Broncos players of all time, as well as a representative legend for Australia and Queensland.

There is no doubt that Thaiday is looking to make a greater impact off the field as he continues his mission to help young people around the country.