Just days after defending Nathan Cleary and his spear tackle, Origin coach Brad Fittler claims that Pat Carrigan's suspension for a hip drop should've been longer.

The ugly tackling technique has crept into the game over the past 18 months, and while its intended purpose is to halt a ball-carrier's momentum and shift them onto their back to slow the play the ball, the dangers of the move are too high to keep in the game.

Carrigan will miss four matches for his hip drop on Jackson Hastings, the result so ugly that the Wests Tigers lock will spend the next five months rehabbing a broken fibula.

According to Fittler, the only way to eradicate the tackle is make the punishment even more severe.

"The only way to get rid of those tackles is to suspend the people further," Fittler told Nine's Wide World of Sports.