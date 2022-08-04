Just days after defending Nathan Cleary and his spear tackle, Origin coach Brad Fittler claims that Pat Carrigan's suspension for a hip drop should've been longer.
The ugly tackling technique has crept into the game over the past 18 months, and while its intended purpose is to halt a ball-carrier's momentum and shift them onto their back to slow the play the ball, the dangers of the move are too high to keep in the game.
Carrigan will miss four matches for his hip drop on Jackson Hastings, the result so ugly that the Wests Tigers lock will spend the next five months rehabbing a broken fibula.
According to Fittler, the only way to eradicate the tackle is make the punishment even more severe.
"The only way to get rid of those tackles is to suspend the people further," Fittler told Nine's Wide World of Sports.
"It's a practised action. It's about grabbing the hips, putting weight on the knees and ankles and collapsing those joints."
While 'Freddy' can see the usefulness and intended result of the tackle, he was adamant these kinds of moves have no place in the game.
"I can understand from a point of view of it's beneficial to make a tackle, but they're dangerous. When you're playing with these parts of their body, for instance on the weekend, you broke a bloke's leg.
"Maybe every now and again you get caught in that position and sometimes things happen because people are moving in tackles.
"But there's those ones where they sit behind and pull them down... and obviously it's been going on for a while because a lot of players do it.
"Patrick Carrigan's not the only bloke doing it, but I think this should be the last one because the next one should go for longer."
The precedent was set in the pre-season after Tyrell Fuimaono was handed five weeks for a hip drop on Haze Dunster, the tackle so awkward it snapped the winger's ACL, MCL and PCL in the process.