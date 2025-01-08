Kai Pearce-Paul has wasted no time diving into pre-season training with the Newcastle Knights, as the squad kicked off preparations for what promises to be a rejuvenated 2025 NRL campaign.

Fresh off an international stint with England, Pearce-Paul emanated energy and focus in a club presser and spoke of embracing the challenges ahead while reflecting on his experiences over the past year.

"It's good to get back in some warmth," Pearce-Paul said with a laugh, describing the stark difference between England and Newcastle.

"It was a bit of a shock coming back to pre-season, but it's always good to get the body moving again."

For the towering back-rower, pre-season is a critical time to set the foundation for a successful year.

"Pre-season is huge," he added. "It prepares you for the season not just physically but mentally. It's a chance to reset and focus."

Pearce-Paul's international debut for England was another milestone in his impressively building career.

On the experience of representing, he described it as "real cool", yet "exactly what I thought it would be."

"Growing up as a kid, it was an honour to play for my country," he said.

"I'm just really appreciative for the opportunity."

The momentum of a successful series against Samoa has carried over into his return to the Knights, where Pearce-Paul is keen to build on his debut NRL season in 2024.

"Last year was all about getting used to the club and settling in," he said.

Now there appears to be an air of readiness to rip in for 2025.

'KPP' acknowledged the competition for spots in the forward pack, particularly with Dylan Lucas and Tyson Frizell in the mix, but sees it as a positive.

"It's not a battle but a good competition to have," he explained.

"It pushes us all to be better."

Looking ahead, Pearce-Paul hinted at a preference to secure the right edge position in 2025.

"I'd love to play on the right edge if given the chance," he said.

"It's a big year for me and the team. There's a lot going on behind the scenes, but I want to focus on getting the best start."

Contract negotiations have been a hot topic for Pearce-Paul, but the 22-year-old is leaving those discussions to his manager.

"Keep me out of it for now," he said with a smile.

"I just want to focus on playing. But I will say, I love it here. Newcastle is one of the best places in the world."

His commitment to the Knights and their long-term success is evident, and fans will no doubt be thrilled to hear his enthusiasm for staying with the club.

As for the squad, Pearce-Paul is optimistic about the team's progress.

"No injuries in pre-season, and the boys are looking well," he said.

The camaraderie within the group is strong, even as players like Leo Thompson prepare to move on.

"He's a good guy, Leo, and he wants to end 2025 on a high," Pearce-Paul said of his teammate who recently signed with the Bulldogs.

For Pearce-Paul, the 2025 season represents an opportunity to elevate his game to new heights.