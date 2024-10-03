Newcastle Knights star Kalyn Ponga has issued an apology for how he managed his decision to withdraw from the Australian Kangaroos team ahead of the Pacific Championships.

Last week, Ponga released a statement announcing his withdrawal from potential selection, stating his desire to focus on his club team in hopes of winning a premiership with the Knights.

The unexpected decision sparked backlash within the NRL, leading to discussions about the possibility of a ban from club duties if he opted out of representative opportunities, as his contract requires players to be available for such selections.

After discussions with coach Mal Meninga and hearing comments from the ARL Commission regarding the potential ban, Ponga has since reversed his decision.

“If I get picked, I get picked. My decision had no malice behind it. I was trying to do the best thing,” Ponga said to The Daily Telegraph.

“I understand the process was wrong. I apologise for that. But I was trying to do the best thing by myself and some people who look after me.”

Ponga has faced a challenging few years, missing a significant number of games due to injuries and ongoing concussions. As a star fullback, he plays a crucial role in the Knights' success, as demonstrated in the last two years when he helped lead the team to finals.

These previous injuries and missed opportunities allowed Ponga to reflect on his priorities, focusing on being fit for a successful 2025 season.

He later explained that his decision to reconsider his potential selection for the Australian team was influenced by a phone call with coach Mal Meninga, which helped him realise the importance of this opportunity.

“I put the phone down from Mal and I realised why people want to play for him,” Ponga said.

“He's a very understanding … he's just a good human. Those phone calls I had with him, I understood why people want to play for him. There are no regrets, I definitely learned my lesson.

“All I can do now is get the process right. Where my head was at, after what happened with the concussion years ago, I looked at footy and what it means to me and what my biggest goal ultimately is. I feel like this period of my life, I want to dedicate to winning that [premiership].”