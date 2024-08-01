Newcastle Knights club captain Jayden Brailey has revealed that he hasn't "been told anything" in regards to rumours that he has been granted permission to leave and negotiate with rival teams.

Overcoming two serious knee injuries during his time at the Knights - including missing the entirety of last season - Brailey is contracted until the end of the 2025 season, but that hasn't stopped rumours about his future from swirling.

Just over a month ago, reports emerged that Brailey was given permission to explore his options on the open market and negotiate with rival teams after the signing of Recruitment Officer Peter O'Sullivan.

Playing second-fiddle to youngster Phoenix Crossland at times, Brailey has featured in 55 matches for the Knights in five seasons since moving away from the Shire, where he managed 69 games for the Cronulla Sharks between 2017 to 2019.

For the first time since the news, Jayden Brailey has broken his silence on the matter, confirming that he doesn't buy into the rumours and expects to see out his contract with the Newcastle Knights.

"I haven't spoken to the club, personally," Brailey told The Newcastle Herald.

"That's why you've got managers and all that sort of stuff. That's what they're paid to do.

"I haven't been told anything or given any idea [if there's] any truth to that

"I don't really buy into it. I don't read any of it ... I'm signed here for next year, and I'd love to stay here until the end of my career."

Brailey isn't the only player at the Newcastle Knights who has reportedly been granted permission to leave as they look to fix up their salary cap under new Recruitment Officer Peter O'Sullivan.

Forwards Daniel Saifiti and Jack Hetherington have also reportedly been given permission to leave and negotiate with rival clubs as they look to ease salary cap pressure.

Should all three players depart, the club will have around a $2 million war chest to recruit new players or upgrade youngsters through their junior ranks.

It is understood that Saifiti is on $800,000, Brailey is on $550,000, and Hetherington is on around $550,000-600,000 for the 2025 season.

"It was probably a little bit of a shock at first, but it's the nature of the beast," he added on if he was disappointed with the speculation regarding his future.

"It's the business that we all sign up for. I know how it works and, for me, I haven't been told anything, so I'm not reading into it too much."