One of the NRL's most infamous and widely quoted player stats is that Wests Tigers halfback Luke Brooks has played the most NRL games without a finals appearance with 189 career appearances.

In that time, he emerged as rookie of the year in 2014 and was voted Dally M Halfback of the Year in 2018, often being the club's shining light in many a failed season, but that hasn't stopped him from being the most criticised player in the game.

Over the last few seasons, Brooks has bared the blame for the Tiger's poor performances, especially last season when the club took the wooden spoon and had their worst-ever start to a season, losing their first five games.

It got so bad last season that Tiger's chairman Lee Hagipantelis came out to defend his star labelling the sheer volume of criticism as “excessive” and “unwarranted and unhealthy”.

Now, Brooks has once again spoken about how it feels to hold so much responsibility at such a proud but struggling club.

“I guess it's a part of it,” he told Fox Sports.

“When you're going good you get all the raps so it goes hand-in-hand.

“I'm sort of used to it now, but as long as my teammates and the staff are happy with me then that's all that matters.

“I try to stay away from it (the negativity)... Sometimes it can be hard though because it's everywhere and people ask you about it but as much as I can, I try not to read into it.

“I learnt that a long time ago.”

Part of the problem is the sheer hype that revolved around him as a youngster. Footy has a short memory, but the now 28 year-old was 18 when he made his NRL debut at the end of 2013, and instantly he was dubbed a future great.

It's nearly impossible to live up to that hype, something Kalyn Ponga is also showing now, and Brooks went on to say how much he disliked the comparisons.

“When I came in (to first grade), I hadn't even played a game and I was getting raps — I hated that,” Brooks continued.

“I just didn't know how to take it, I would rather just be quiet and out of the media. But I guess whether it's good or bad I just try not to read it.

“Even when my when dad would watch an NRL show and my name popped up, I'd just go awkward. I hated being at home when he was watching the NRL shows.

“Just from a young age I've felt uncomfortable with it.”

Brook's season begins when the Tigers close out round one against the Titans on March 5, where he'll be joined by new star recruits Apisai Koroisau and Isaiah Papali'i.