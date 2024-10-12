Parramatta Eels' newest recruit, Isaiah Iongi, is prepared to challenge for the number 1 jersey despite the long-standing presence of club legend Clint Gutherson.

Iongi, who signed a three-year deal from the Penrith Panthers for the 2025 season, made his NRL debut in round 22 this year with just one appearance.

Despite his limited NRL experience, the Eels have brought him in with the potential to ignite their backline and possibly take over the fullback role from Gutherson.

The conversation around Iongi's signing immediately raised questions about Gutherson's future at the club, especially considering recent developments with new coach Jason Ryles.

Gutherson has been granted permission to negotiate with rival clubs immediately, as his contract expires in 2025, and no extension has been agreed upon yet.

This opens the door for Iongi, who is likely to wear the number 1 jersey come round one of the 2025 season. Although he's relatively inexperienced in first grade, Iongi is ready to take on the challenge and make an impact.

“Yeah, I feel like I am,” Iongi told The Sydney Morning Herald.

“Obviously, that's the goal. You've got to work for it. I'll get a good pre-season under my belt at Parra, that will help me build the confidence with them. We'll get that team bonding on.

“There is always going to be challenges and expectations anywhere. At Panthers, there was, and anywhere else, too. It's all part of the game, it's all about how you handle it.”

Iongi enjoyed a standout season in the NSW Cup, scoring six tries and making 112 tackle breaks. However, he has been limited in opportunities due to being behind Origin and Kangaroos star Dylan Edwards, who is locked in with the Panthers until 2028 on a $3.4 million deal.

Despite his limited NRL appearances with Penrith, Iongi has had the opportunity to learn from Edwards. At just 21 years old, he still has plenty of time ahead of him to develop and make his mark.

“Man, it's probably the best position to be in, to learn from him and grow as player,” he said.

“In my eyes, he's the best fullback in the game. It's great to learn off him.

“It's a good opportunity [at Parramatta], not just for me but for my family. It will put me in a better position to live out my dream as an NRL player. I'm hoping to do that at Parramatta.”

New Eels coach Jason Ryles has yet to begin his official coaching stint at the club but is already planning a revamp, with new signings like Iongi set to play a key role in his vision for the team.

“I'm looking forward to working with him,” Iongi said. “Like every other club, you have to work for the spot and put in your all to get that opportunity for yourself. That's what he said to me.

Iongi was recently named in the Tongan squad ahead of the Pacific Championships, where he will face off against Edwards in round one.

In his impressive NRL debut against the Newcastle Knights, Iongi, playing at fullback, made 257 running metres and broke eight tackles.

“It was awesome [to debut], it was something I'd always dreamed of. To be able to do that at the Panthers, it was unreal … Obviously, I'm not from Penrith, I'm from Brisbane, I didn't know too much about the rivalry when I first came, but it's just crazy.