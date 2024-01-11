Ex-Brisbane Broncos prop Thomas Flegler has clearly moved on from his time at the club, suggesting he "doesn't care" who replaces him.

Flegler quickly turned himself into one of the big-name transfers for the 2024 season through a 2023 season that saw him play a critical role in Brisbane's charge to the grand final, as well as earning a recall into Billy Slater's Queensland State of Origin forward pack.

The prop - known for his fire on the field - now takes his attributes to the Dolphins, where he will rapidly become the forward pack leader under Wayne Bennett's coaching in 2024.

But he wants very little to do with his old club, telling the media he doesn't care who replaces him.

“I don't really care,” he said at a press conference following Dolphins training this week.

“It's not really my problem, to be honest. I don't really care what happens there.”

It is shaping as something of a selection headache for the Broncos, who also lost Keenan Palasia to the Gold Coast Titans during the off-season.

Fletcher Baker has joined from the Sydney Roosters and seems the most likely candidate to start at prop, although coach Kevin Walters could also use an experienced figure like Corey Jensen or hand a surprise early debut to man mountain Benjamin Te Kura.

Flegler's comments also came as he played a dead bat to questions about how he would fare not being in the same team as Payne Haas and Patrick Carrigan.

“I'm not too sure yet. I haven't played without them,” he said.

“When round one comes and I've played a game I will let you know.”

The forward has played 96 NRL games during his stint with the Broncos that began in 2019, while he has three Origins to go with a single Test for Australia also under his belt.