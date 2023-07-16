The Sydney Roosters are still unclear on when young half Sam Walker will be back on the park as he continues to battle an injury to his ACL.

The knee injury, while not a full rupture which would have kept him out for between nine and twelve months, has been frustrating at best for the Roosters.

Originally occurring after he had been dropped from the first-grade side, Walker has been viewed as a player who will come straight back into the NRL once fit, with the club desperate for a reversal of fortunes.

Saturday evening's loss to the Melbourne Storm was the Roosters' seventh in their last nine starts, leaving Robinson's side now in grave danger of missing the finals.

Veteran Luke Keary once again joined young gun Sandon Smith in the halves against Melbourne, but as they have in recent times, things failed to click for the tri-colours, who likely now need to win five or potentially six of their last seven to make the finals.

Coach Trent Robinson said there is still no clear timeline for Walker's return, with the injury continuing to create havoc despite the fact he is "close" to a return.

"I don't know is the answer," Robinson said during his post-match press conference when quizzed following the Roosters' loss to the Melbourne Storm on Saturday evening at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

"He is training and he is close, but it just keeps niggling. It's not an injury you are going to muck around with the ACL.

"We all want him to be right, so we are a bit frustrated, but we also aren't going to take a risk there.

"I don't know if it's going to be one week or four weeks."

On what is a tough run home for the Roosters, next week's clash against the Gold Coast Titans is a must-win for Robinson's side with finals hopes slipping.