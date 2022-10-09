Recently-extended St George Illawarra Dragons halfback Ben Hunt has spoken out about the fact that 27 of the Dragons' Top 30 didn't show up to the club's end-of-season awards night, branding their attitudes ‘disrespectful'.

Hunt committed his future to the club this week after months of speculation, signing a two-year extension after being named the Red V's Player of the Year.

But Hunt was one of just three Dragons who attended the presentation last week – a sign that all is not well at the club after a tumultuous season which also puts more pressure on coach Anthony Griffin.

Though it wasn't a good look, the club's decision to hold the event after the grand final when the Dragons didn't make it past Round 25 was also bound to create some scheduling conflicts.

“Yes, it was a bit disappointing in a way – but also, a lot of players came to me when we found out about the presentation night and mentioned that they'd already booked holidays away,” Hunt told 9News from the Kangaroos' World Cup base in Manchester, England.

When asked if he was aware that a number of players were in Sydney at the time and simply opted not to come, Hunt confirmed that he'd be seeking an explanation from some team members.

“Yeah I did hear after that there were a couple of guys still in Sydney and I think that's pretty disrespectful,” Hunt continued.

“I'd like to have a chat to some of them. Obviously I won't be able to do it for a few weeks now until I get back for pre-season, it'd be good to know their reasons why.”

“You're part of the club and you've worked all year playing for them, you should come and celebrate the year.”

Hunt's comments come amid reports that young prospects Jayden Sullivan is seeking a release from the club to join the Bulldogs in the wake of Hunt's decision to extend his time in the Red V.