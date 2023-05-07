St George Illawarra Dragons halfback Ben Hunt has confirmed he didn't want to move to dummy half, but will do what's best for the team ahead of Sunday's clash with the Wests Tigers.

The Queensland Maroons and Australian Kangaroos representative will start at halfback, but has also trained at dummy half and will spend time there during Sunday's crunch clash against the Tigers following the axing of Jacob Liddle to accommodate Jayden Sullivan on the bench.

Sullivan himself has previously spent time at dummy half in the top grade, but it now appears almost certain that Moses Mbye and Hunt will share dummy half duties following the axing of Jacob Liddle, who was signed to be the Dragons' first choice hooker this year but has barely spent more time on the park than the bench for coach Anthony Griffin.

Sullivan's form in the NSW Cup has been outstanding since he was replaced by Talatau Amone in the first-grade number six jersey a number of weeks ago.

Griffin swinging the chances has been heightened by the news that it could be his last game in charge of the Red V if he fails to provide a win on Sunday.

Wests Tigers WON BY 2 POINTS

Despite the move, Hunt told News Corp on arrival in Brisbane on Saturday that his preference was to play at halfback.

“(Griffin) knows I don't like playing there. He could've been a bit nervous about putting it to me. I've always wanted to play halfback but I'm happy to do what's best for the team," Hunt said.

“He believes it's what is best for the team. I feel like I can help us there. I've always enjoyed playing halfback more. I'm not reluctant (to move), but it's the position I've enjoyed the most. It's where I want to be.

“I mentioned it (Griffin) when he said it that I thought about it a couple of times that it could be an option, but I never presented it to him. Deep down I thought I could help the team but my heart has been at halfback.”

Hunt has a surprisingly excellent record for the Dragons at dummy half, having spent a chunk of time there before Griffin's arrival in 2020.

He also plays for both Queensland and Australia in the number nine role while serving as a utility who can shift into the halves if an injury occurs.

It has been rumoured that Hunt could look for an exit from the Dragons if Griffin is sacked, despite the fact the halfback signed a two-year contract extension before the start of this season that will keep him in Wollongong until at least the end of 2025.

Hunt has moved to distance himself from those rumours both personally and through his management as the club continue to battle for results.

The Dragons have won just two from eight games this season, and any remaining glimmer of hope will go up in smoke if they lose to the Tigers on Sunday afternoon.

Kick-off is set for 1:50pm (AEST) in Brisbane.