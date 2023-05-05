Ben Hunt and his management have moved to clear up speculation around a possible release from the St George Illawarra Dragons, suggesting it's not going to happen.

Hunt is likely to spend time at dummy half this weekend as the Dragons search for a kickstart to their season against the Wests Tigers, with the under fire club winning just two from their first eight.

Anthony Griffin, who has been asked to reapply for his job at the end of the year should he wish to continue coaching the Red V in 2024, has axed Jacob Liddle, with Jayden Sullivan joining the side, and all of Sullivan, Hunt and Mbye now able to play in the number nine jumper.

There is also a school of thought that suggests Sullivan and Amone are the club's future halves pairing, although Hunt has recently re-signed with the Red V until at least the end of 2025.

Hunt, who is close with Griffin, has previously not ruled out exploring his options should Griffin be let go by the Dragons at the end of the year, with the Queensland and Australian representative halfback saying he doesn't want to start again.

Despite that, his manager, Col Davis, told The Sydney Morning Herald that Hunt isn't looking for a move.

“I'm in regular dialogue with Ben and we spoke as recently as this morning,” Davis told the publication.

“He only recently re-signed and is contracted until the end of 2025.

“At no point has he agitated for a release or said that he wants out. He's also expressed no concerns about spending some time at dummy-half.

“It's no secret that he's got great respect for the coach and that he hopes somehow things will work themselves out.

“I'm not shopping him around, he hasn't agitated for a release and we'll let the process unfold.”

The news will come as something of a relief to the club, although fans' views on Hunt have been mixed in recent times.

Performances over the most recent four-game losing streak have been mixed from Hunt, who has played as if he has the weight of the world on his shoulders, attempting to carry the Red V off the bottom of the table.

It was reported during the week that the Canberra Raiders could show interest in Hunt if he does look for a release, while the Dolphins have also been linked heavily to Hunt in the past.